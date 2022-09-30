☀️ Team Employee Info Directory Template

Keep track of all your employees and teams!

Do you ever feel like you’ve hired so many employees and have so many different teams & functions that you start to lose track of everything?

We know that feeling, so we’ve created this org chart template to help you organize and visualize all the different employees you’ve hired over the years, along with the team(s) to which they belong.

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice, and feel free to customize it as you see fit!