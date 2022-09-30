Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Effectively & efficiently manage crises within your organization! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Startup Business Engineering Remote Team Management Task List / Checklist Template.

🚨 Crisis Management Checklist Template

Effectively & efficiently manage crises within your organization.

A checklist for all the essentials you need to survive the aftermath of a crisis. Help your team avoid common mistakes and be prepared with our Crisis Management Checklist so no crisis will destroy your organization.

Just find out what happened, take a deep breath, have this handy guide at hand, and make sure everyone involved knows their roles!

A business crisis is an event that has the potential to threaten the health and success of an organization by ruining its reputation, damaging its business operations, eating away at its finances, and/or hurting its employees. It can be caused by something internal, external, or both.

Due to the severity of a business crisis, it’s crucial that you and your team be proactive and create a plan for tackling crises before they actually occur. Crisis management is the process by which an organization deals with a disruptive, unexpected event that threatens to harm the org and/or its stakeholders.

Life is unpredictable, and change is constant, so it’s important to be prepared and ready for anything that might come your way! Use this free checklist to help effectively and efficiently manage crises within your organization.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 🙏

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

5S Office Audit
5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
1-on-1 Feedback
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.