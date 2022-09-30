🚨 Crisis Management Checklist Template

A checklist for all the essentials you need to survive the aftermath of a crisis. Help your team avoid common mistakes and be prepared with our Crisis Management Checklist so no crisis will destroy your organization.

Just find out what happened, take a deep breath, have this handy guide at hand, and make sure everyone involved knows their roles!

A business crisis is an event that has the potential to threaten the health and success of an organization by ruining its reputation, damaging its business operations, eating away at its finances, and/or hurting its employees. It can be caused by something internal, external, or both.

Due to the severity of a business crisis, it’s crucial that you and your team be proactive and create a plan for tackling crises before they actually occur. Crisis management is the process by which an organization deals with a disruptive, unexpected event that threatens to harm the org and/or its stakeholders.

Life is unpredictable, and change is constant, so it’s important to be prepared and ready for anything that might come your way! Use this free checklist to help effectively and efficiently manage crises within your organization.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 🙏