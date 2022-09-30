Weekly team meetings are a great way to keep team members engaged and accountable. This weekly team update meeting template is fully customizable to meet the needs of you and your team.

If you’re a business owner or part of a team, it’s important to stay on top of what’s going on in your organization at all times. One way to do this is by holding regular team update meetings. This article will explain how to set up and run a weekly team update meeting that will help keep your business running smoothly.

You can use this weekly team update meeting template to plan and run your meetings.

The meeting should be chaired by a manager, and should include a recap of the past week’s work, as well as a look ahead to what needs to be done in the coming week. It’s also important to use this meeting as an opportunity to identify any potential problems that might arise, and to brainstorm solutions as a group.

The weekly update meeting should have a few key parts to it:

Introduction

The meeting organizer should start the meeting by welcoming everyone and giving a brief overview of the purpose of the meeting. A brief summary of the meeting agenda can also be included here.

What worked this week

The team leader or manager can share what worked and went well that week for the team. They can also discuss progress made on team projects or initiatives.

Each team member should share what went well for them this week. This is an opportunity to celebrate successes and to learn from one another.

What didn’t work this week

The team leader or manager can share what didn’t go well that week for the team. They can also discuss any roadblocks or challenges faced on team projects or initiatives.

Each team member should share what didn’t go well for them this week. This is an opportunity to troubleshoot problems and to find ways team members can support one another.

How can you help

The team leader or manager can share how team members can help one another. They can also discuss any areas where additional support may be needed.

Each team member should share how they can help one another. This is an opportunity for team members to build relationships and trust with one another.

Review of objectives and key results (OKRs)

The team leader or manager can review objectives and key results (OKRs) for the team. This is an opportunity to ensure everyone is on track and aligned with the company’s goals.

Set objectives and key results (OKRs) for the coming week

Next it is time to set objectives and key results for the coming week. The team leader or manager can share objectives and key results for the team. Each team member should also share their own objectives and key results for the coming week.

Closing

The meeting organizer should close the meeting by thanking everyone for their time and participation.

This template, just like all of our templates, is fully customizable.

These days, many teams have weekly meetings, which are useful for finding out how the whole team is performing, and what each member can do to get their job done by the end of the week.

This can either be done through a weekly meeting (aka a Standup) or through the creation of a shared document on Taskade. Check out our blog post on working remotely with optimal productivity!

Start with our Free Template below to get started immediately! Simply copy it into your workspace of choice.