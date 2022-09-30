Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Get a bird's eye view and keep track of company-wide inititiatives using this free template that is fully customizable to meet the needs of your organization.

🛤 Company-Wide Prioritization Template

Get a bird’s eye view and keep track of company-wide inititiatives using this free template that is fully customizable to meet the needs of your organization.

Prioritize your workday like never before with this company-wide prioritization tracker! This free tool makes it easy to track the progress everyone is making on any given task, and provides clear visual representations based on deadlines and due dates. Reaching goals has never been easier – so what are you waiting for?

As your company scales and grows, it can become increasingly difficult to keep track of who’s working on and/or has completed which task. With this free company-wide prioritization tracker, you can easily keep an eye on the progress everyone is making!

#Prioritize tasks and @mention and/or assign your teammates to keep things organized.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Don’t forget to invite your co-workers!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

5S Office Audit
5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
1-on-1 Feedback
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.