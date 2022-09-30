Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Keep track of all pending employee reviews.

🗣 Employee Review Status Checklist Template

Keep track of all pending employee reviews.

Track your employee reviews with our kanban board template! It includes a checklist and customized boards for on-boarding, promotions, annual reviews. You can also add custom filters to see who you are reviewing next week or in the next 3 months. Save time by easily searching approvals and rejections from past meetings so that you’ll know how to prepare before those upcoming ones!

Use our kanban board template to keep track of all pending employee reviews and stay on task! ⚡️

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.

