Compile all relevant information about your new potential hire! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Human Resources Team Management Kanban Board Template.

☀️ Hiring Candidate Profile Template

Compile all relevant information about your new potential hire.

Use this free template to compile all the information you need about your new potential hire! Create a profile that includes their LinkedIn, education, work history, and pros + cons. With this kanban board template, you’ll be able to build an organized profile of your candidate with ease.

Build a profile of your hiring candidate that includes their LinkedIn, education, work history, and pros + cons — aka what the hiring team thought of the candidate.

Why Use a Hiring Candidate Profile Template?

Realistically speaking, you’ll be going through a few candidates before you find the ideal one to fill your job vacancy. Use this template to help you save time during each interview and note down everything you need to know when considering the candidate for your role.

What Are Some Traits of Good Candidates?

There are several traits that can indicate that a candidate is a good fit for a role. This can include:

  • Relevant skills and experience
  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to solve problems
  • Motivation and enthusiasm
  • Adaptability and flexibility
  • Team player
  • Professionalism

How To Use This Hiring Candidate Profile Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
