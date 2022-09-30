☀️ Hiring Candidate Profile Template

Compile all relevant information about your new potential hire.

Build a profile of your hiring candidate that includes their LinkedIn, education, work history, and pros + cons — aka what the hiring team thought of the candidate.

Why Use a Hiring Candidate Profile Template?

Realistically speaking, you’ll be going through a few candidates before you find the ideal one to fill your job vacancy. Use this template to help you save time during each interview and note down everything you need to know when considering the candidate for your role.

What Are Some Traits of Good Candidates?

There are several traits that can indicate that a candidate is a good fit for a role. This can include:

Relevant skills and experience

Strong communication skills

Ability to solve problems

Motivation and enthusiasm

Adaptability and flexibility

Team player

Professionalism

How To Use This Hiring Candidate Profile Template in Taskade