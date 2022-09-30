👟 Agile Sprint Planning Template

Plan your sprints more accurately and get things done!

About This Sprint Planning Template

Scrum teams work in sprints to get work done. Sprints are time-specific periods of time where your team will focus most if not all of their efforts in working towards the sprint goal.

Sprints usually work within short bursts of time. This means that sprint planning is essential to ensure that everyone in your team knows what they’re responsible for. Without a proper roadmap, agile teams may not see much success during their sprint.

This sprint planning template helps you to master the art of sprint planning. It contains all the parts needed to help you have a productive sprint planning meeting, which is a catalyst to successful sprints.

Monitor all the moving parts and use this template document to stay on track with your project.

What is Sprint Planning?

Sprint planning is the event that takes place before a sprint can even take place. It is a meeting that involves everyone on the team. Typically, sprint planning meetings are when the scrum team establishes a sprint goal and aligns everyone on their responsibilities and action items.

Essentially, goals that are agreed upon during sprint planning are related to the main product goal. A successful sprint meeting is a good indicator of a smooth and successful sprint.

Why is Sprint Planning Important?

Sprint planning is an important ingredient when it comes to having successful sprints. Agile teams are made up of people from different roles and communication has to be clear to ensure team synergy.

Sprint planning helps in this instance as it gathers everyone involved in the project and establishes a sprint roadmap. Once everyone is aligned on the action items, a smoother sprint can be achieved.

One of the main components of sprint planning is goal setting. When it comes to sprints, setting SMART goals are essential to ensure that you’re setting goals that can actually be achieved in the duration of the sprint.

This sprint planning templates helps you get a headstart when it comes to planning sprints. Scrum teams have multiple sprints throughout the year, and it can be a daunting task to be in charge of a sprint meeting.

Use this template as a checklist to ensure that you cover all your bases and set the groundwork for more comfortable sprints with your team.

How to Use This Sprint Planning Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your agile sprint planning checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

We all know that the fastest way to solve a problem is by having an in-depth discussion with your team. But it’s not always possible to schedule these meetings, especially when you are working remotely or if some of your employees work in different time zones.

That’s why we created this template for Agile Sprint Planning. It will help you plan and execute Sprints as efficiently as possible!

Use Taskade to make sure you have everything covered during your next Sprint planning meeting! Remember, every minute spent on preparation saves 10 minutes during execution. So take care of the details before executing!

Sprints are a great resource to solve problems quickly! Originally invented by Jake Knapp at Google, the Design Sprint method started a revolution in the innovation space.

Sprints can be conducted in person, as well as remotely, and you can have multiple sprints within weeks and/or months. Whether you want to find a new Business Strategy or a new way of doing Marketing, you can get it done with a sprint!

If you are working remotely, make sure to check out our blog post on using Scrum and Agile strategies in remote environments!

Use our Free Template to plan your next couple of Sprints!

Create an Agile Sprint Planning Template with Taskade