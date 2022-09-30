Organize projects and never miss another deadline. Tracking your team’s initiatives can sometimes feel overwhelming. This project initiative tracker template is fully customizable for you and your team, so now you can get a bird’s eye view of everything that is completed and what else needs to be done.

Team project initiatives are large undertakings that require a significant investment of time and resources. Because of their complexity, initiatives are usually divided into smaller, more manageable tasks. If you’re managing several projects at once, you need a way to track your team’s progress and make sure that everyone is moving in the right direction.

What Is a Team Project Initiative Tracker?

A team project initiative tracker is a list of all your ongoing projects and their respective initiatives, tasks, and completion dates. The tracker will help you keep track of all the moving parts in one place so nothing falls through the cracks.

Stay On Top of Your Projects With the Team Project Initiative Tracker Template

Use this template to turn project management chaos into perfect order. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this document:

How to Use the Team Project Initiative Tracker Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your initiative tracker. Customize the tracker using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Project management is a critical skill for any business. Whether you're working on a small project or a large company-wide endeavor, it's important to have a system in place to track your team's progress and ensure that everyone is moving in the same direction.

Taskade’s team project initiative tracker template can help you to keep your team organized and on task.

What is a project initiative?

A project initiative is a large undertaking that your team will spend considerable time and resources on achieving. Those initiatives are typically broken down into smaller, more manageable tasks.

Here are examples of typical initiatives:

Redesign company’s website

Organize the office for new year

Launch online store

Do a company-wide cleanup day

What is the difference between a project initiative and a task?

A project initiative is a large undertaking. You can think of it as the umbrella or main goal for your project, which have certain tasks that need to be completed in order for you to achieve your overall goal. In fact, these initiatives will typically have many smaller tasks listed below them.

A task, on the other hand, is a more manageable component of an initiative.

How can I use a project tracker?

A team initiative tracker is essentially a list of your ongoing projects and their respective initiatives, tasks, and completion dates. You can use it to keep track of all ongoing initiatives across the board—so you need never forget about anything in the future.

Why is it helpful to keep track of my team’s initiatives?

It can be challenging to stay on top of everything that’s going on in a business, especially if you have multiple ongoing projects and initiatives. While being busy is a good problem to have, it can also feel very stressful if you’re feeling lost in the weeds with no way to keep track of what you need to do or when.

A team initiative tracker is a practical solution that can help you organize your projects, stay on top of deadlines, and reduce stress levels—all at once!

How do I make a project tracker?

To get started, you can use Taskade, which is free to download and use straight from your browser. Just create a new document in the app and start typing in initiatives, tasks, and dates as they come up. You will also find extra functionality such as collaboration tools and reminders.

