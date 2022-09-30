Launch your project without issues with this simple kickoff checklist. Get your project started on the right foot with this easy to customize project kickoff checklist template. Build out your team and assign action items to keep them on task.

Starting a project is like embarking on an exciting journey. You need to chart a course, stock up on gear/supplies, and take the right people for the ride. But where do you start? Think of this project kickoff checklist as a map that’ll guide you through the process.

What Is a Project Kickoff Checklist?

A project kickoff checklist is a simple document that helps determine what needs to be done and who is responsible for each part of the project. The checklist makes it easier to define project goals, draft a budget, communicate with stakeholders, and plan project activities.

Get a Head Start with this Project Kickoff Checklist Template

Starting a project is never easy, but you can make the process much easier by using this simple checklist. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this template:

Define project goals: Create a high-level overview of all project specs like project scope and goals. Apply #tags to organize items by category.

Set a timeline: Schedule tasks and sub-tasks by adding due dates. All project activities with a due date will be automatically added to a shared calendar.

Collaborate: Share the checklist with your team and start delegating tasks with the @mention feature. You can even start a video conference in one click.

How to Use the Project Kickoff Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your project kickoff checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Starting a new project can be both exciting and daunting. There’s so much to do, and it’s hard to know where to start. That’s why it’s important to have a plan! This project kickoff checklist template will help you make sure you’re doing everything you need to get your project off on the right foot.

Define Your Project

This is all about making sure you and your team know exactly what needs to be done and who is responsible for each part of the project.

Appoint the Project Manager

If it is not you, it’s important to get the right person for the job, and this will ensure you don’t miss any details.

Identify Project Objectives

Is it necessary that you are meeting specific deadlines? What are the end goals of this project? Identifying these things up front will help keep your team on track.

Define and Submit the Budget for Approval

It’s important to get these numbers locked down before you start. Any adjustments to the budget should be submitted for approval before you start spending. It’s also important to keep all records of your expenses throughout the project timeline.

Identify Project Risks

There are always going to be some challenges along the way, but identifying them up front will help you prepare for them. Risks are anything that might get in the way of your team completing the project on time and as described in the project brief. These can include things such as vendor delays and material shortages.

Produce a List of Deliverables

The project kickoff checklist should include all of the items that need to be completed in order for your team to hand off the finished product. This can range from a list of data points for an app all the way up to a working pr

ototype.

Build Your Team

Now that you understand the scope of the project and what needs to be accomplished, it’s important to build your team.

Appoint Team Members

Who is on your team and what are they each responsible for? It’s important to make sure you know who is accountable for every aspect of the project. This will help ensure the project stays on track.

Who Are Your Other Stakeholders?

Who else is involved in the project? Who has decision making power and needs to be kept in the loop throughout the project timeline? Who else is impacted by your project?

Customers or other departments within your own company who do not need to be on your project team but who need to be kept informed of the progress or involved in any way are your stakeholders. Make a list of them.

Who Are Your Suppliers?

What other companies are involved in the supply chain for your project? Who are you working with? Are there consultants you may need to engage?

For example, if you are building a website these might include developers, designers, writers, and SEO experts.

Create a Communication Plan

It’s important to keep everyone involved in the loop, and that starts with creating a plan for how you will communicate over the duration of the project. It does not have to be complicated.

Create a list of who needs to be contacted when, the frequency they need updates, and how you will communicate with them. Then break it down into specific tasks. For example: ‘send email to stakeholders every Friday updating them on progress’. Or ’email customer every two weeks about their order’.

Plan Your First Team Meeting

Now that you know who is involved, set the first meeting to go over the project kickoff checklist and discuss any questions or concerns each person might have before you get started.

Set Up Your Tools

What tools are you going to use help your team collaborate and work together? There are a variety of software tools that can help with many different aspects of your project.

Taskade is a full-featured project and task management tool to help you and your team stay on track and complete their next project.

You can use the project kickoff checklist template on this page to get started and then set up additional workspaces for all of your team’s needs.

Create a Project Kickoff Checklist with Taskade