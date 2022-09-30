📅 Project with Hard Deadline Template

We all have a project or two with a hard deadline. But getting those projects done can be stressful, so you need the right mindset and effective tools to succeed.

What Is a Project With a Hard Deadline?

A project with a hard deadline needs to be completed at a specific date and time. There’s no wiggle room for extensions or adjustments, so you need to work on those projects as soon as you can to finish them on time and keep your clients happy.

Get Things Done With the Project With a Hard Deadline Template

This action sheet will help you keep track of everything you need to do (and when you need to do it. Here are a few tips and tricks that’ll make your job easier:

Stay on schedule: Add a due date to every task so you always know what to tackle next. Keep your notifications on and get regular reminders about urgent tasks.

Manage your team: Assign tasks to other people with @mention. Check the master agenda to see who’s working on what for easier follow-ups during crunch time.

Track your progress: Check off completed items to see how much you’ve accomplished and keep the finish line in focus.

How to Use the Project With a Hard Deadline Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your action sheet. Customize the action sheet using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

If you’re working on a project with a hard, set deadline, it’d be quite a nightmare to not finish in time 😬

But don’t worry! Use our free action sheet template to mark down all your upcoming tasks and their respective due dates. Make sure you have notifications enabled, so you’ll be alerted when you have a task due! And don’t forget to share it with the rest of your team members, so you’ll all be on the same page 📄

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started. Best of luck! 🌈

Create a Project with Hard Deadline Action Sheet with Taskade