📝 Weekly Team Update Template

The best way to share news and updates with your team internally and stay on task. Make the most out of your weekly team updates.

Weekly team check-in coming up? How do you know what to focus on to keep those meetings brief? Weekly team updates are an important part of team management, but they shouldn’t take too much time away from regular work. Here’s how to make yours short and sweet.

What Is a Weekly Team Update?

A weekly team update is a recurring meeting during which team members report on their progress, share the challenges they’re facing, and plan the next batch of tasks. The entire team also reflects on what worked and what didn’t work the previous week.

Make Each Minute Count With the Weekly Team Update Template

While weekly team updates focus on the essentials, you can still keep your meetings interesting and engaging. Here are some cool things you can do with this template:

How to Use the Weekly Team Update Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your weekly team update.
  4. Customize the document using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

These days, many teams have weekly meetings, which are useful for finding out how the whole team is performing, and what each member can do to get their job done by the end of the week.

This can either be done through a weekly meeting (aka a Standup) or through the creation of a shared document on Taskade. Check out our blog post on working remotely with optimal productivity!

Start with our Free Template below to get started immediately! Simply copy it into your workspace of choice.

Create a Weekly Team Update with Taskade

