Keep track of multiple projects on the same page. Juggle multiple projects like a pro!

Are you working on many different projects at the same time? It takes discipline and good organization to keep track of everything and to make sure that each project is going smoothly. This template will help you regain control of your workflow, one check at a time.

What Is a Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor?

A multi-tasking progress monitor is a simple checklist that shows how many projects are currently in progress and the progress you’ve made. This document also includes additional details for each project so you can quickly figure out what to do next.

Keep Everything Organized With the Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor Projects Tracker Template

There’s more to this progress tracker than meets the eye. Here are a few tips & tricks that’ll help you become even more organized and productive:

Schedule tasks: Add due dates to every task/sub-task and never miss a deadline again. You can also organize projects by priority with convenient #tags.

Add context: The success of complex projects often depends on fine details. Upload images, videos, and other project files to keep everything in one place.

Collaborate: Keep your team in the loop and delegate tasks with @mention. You can even check team progress in the My Tasks master agenda.

How to Use the Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor Projects Tracker Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your tracker. Customize the tracker using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Use our free kanban board template to keep track of multiple projects and their respective tasks, all on the same page! Don’t forget to @mention people and add due dates to stay on top of everything you need to do 💪

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started.

