Keep track of multiple projects on the same page. Juggle multiple projects like a pro!
Are you working on many different projects at the same time? It takes discipline and good organization to keep track of everything and to make sure that each project is going smoothly. This template will help you regain control of your workflow, one check at a time.
A multi-tasking progress monitor is a simple checklist that shows how many projects are currently in progress and the progress you’ve made. This document also includes additional details for each project so you can quickly figure out what to do next.
There’s more to this progress tracker than meets the eye. Here are a few tips & tricks that’ll help you become even more organized and productive:
Use our free kanban board template to keep track of multiple projects and their respective tasks, all on the same page! Don’t forget to @mention people and add due dates to stay on top of everything you need to do 💪
Create a Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor Projects Tracker Template with Taskade