Looking for a centralized option to provide an overview of a team project? This team project dashboard template is just the thing. Track start dates, end dates, the overall scope and vision of the project, as well as tasks at risk and milestones all in one place. See all the moving parts of your project in one place.

What Is a Team Project Dashboard?

A team project dashboard is a high-level document that features key project details like client information, project budget, start/end dates, tasks/sub-tasks, project scope/vision, and a summary of milestones. It’s a powerful tool for all your project management needs.

This dashboard will help you and your team monitor project progress and stay on track with all deliverables. You’ll also be able to identify potential issues and bottlenecks that require immediate attention so that you can avoid project delays down the road.

Get More Done With This Team Project Dashboard Template

With the framework in place, you can now start filling in the blanks and adding the details of your next project. Here are a few tips that’ll help you make the most of this template:

Collaborate: Share this template with your team to keep everyone informed. You can even delegate tasks with @mention and track progress in a master agenda.

Stay on schedule: Add due dates to prioritize tasks. Don’t forget to check off completed items and see the progress bar fill up as you move closer to project closure.

Customize the dashboard: Add custom backgrounds to match the aesthetics of your brand. Choose one of the available Project views and work the way you want.

How to Use the Team Project Dashboard Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your project dashboard. Customize the dashboard using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Projects can be hard to manage, but what if you could make them a little easier? That’s the idea behind project dashboards. A dashboard is like a board where you keep all of your information in one place. It can be as simple or complex as needed to suit your needs, and it helps teams stay organized and on track.

Why a kanban board?

A kanban board is a visualization tool that helps teams see the status of their work and track progress. It is a flexible system that can be used for any type of project, from software development to marketing campaigns.

The template includes four columns:

Client Name

This includes other client and project information, such as a start date, a projected end date, who the project manager is, and the budget.

Tasks at Risk

As the name suggests, this section is to list tasks that may need a little additional help or have hit an unexpected challenge. The idea of this section is to bring the team’s attention to these items so they can focus on them or provide one another with assistance to get them done.

Project Scope / Vision

Here you would list the goals and objectives of the project and the overall vision for the outcome of it.

Milestone Summary

You can break the project up into phases and list them here to track the overall progress of the project.

Taskade’s team project dashboard makes it simple

One of the great about using Taskade to manage your team’s tasks is that it is so highly customizable. This template can be modified in many different ways to fit the needs of any team and the projects they are working on.

Want to create a backlog on here? You can do that.

Need a centralized list of important partners and vendors? Done.

The possibilities are endless. Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.

Create a Team Project Dashboard with Taskade