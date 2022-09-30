Creating a project plan? Use this project planning checklist template for your next project and all future ones. Focus on what is needed to get your project off the ground. Prepare a foolproof project plan to ensure team success.

Project planning is an important step in any business endeavor, including software development. A robust project plan will help you deliver your projects on time and on budget.

What Is a Project Plan?

A project plan lays out the scope of work and outlines the steps necessary to complete all tasks in the course of a project. You must create a project plan early in the development process to ensure that your team knows what they’re expected to do and when they should do it.

Every good project plan should include the following components: research, project goals, timeline, problems/solutions, action plan, milestones, resources, risk, and project budget.

Build Your Next Project With the Project Planning Checklist

This checklist template packs everything you need to know to successfully deliver all kinds of projects. Implement the following tweaks to make it even better:

How to Use the Project Planning Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your project planning checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Easily plan out your next project with this free project planning checklist!

There are five main parts to this template:

💡 Project Background 🎯 Project Goals 🚩 Problems ✅ Possible Solutions 🏃‍♀️ Action Plan

#Prioritize using hashtags and @mention your teammates to organize tasks and get things done ✨

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started! Don’t forget to invite your team members 🎳

A project plan is a document that lays out the scope of work and outlines the steps necessary to complete the task. It’s imperative that a project plan be created early in the development process to ensure all parties are on the same page and know what they’re expected to do.

Project planning is an important step in any business endeavor, but it’s especially critical when it comes to software development projects. A well-crafted project plan can help ensure that your project is completed on time and on budget.

There are a few key elements that every good project plan should include:

Research

Before you can begin crafting your project plan, you need to do some research and analysis. This includes studying the requirements of the project, doing a competitive analysis, and gathering information about the target market.

Project Goals

Your project plan should include a summary of the project goals and objectives. This will help you stay on track as you work on the project.

Timeline

The timeline is one of the most important parts of a project plan. It should list the start and end dates for each phase of the project, as well as the due dates for all deliverables.

Problems

What is the problem or problems that this project is trying to solve? Be sure to include a detailed description of the problem (or problems) in your project plan.

Possible Solutions

Once you’ve identified the problem (or problems) that this project is trying to solve, it’s time to start brainstorming possible solutions. This part of the project plan is important because it will help you determine the scope of the project.

Action Plan

This is where you outline the steps that need to be taken to complete the project. This section should include a timeline and a description of each step in the process.

Milestones

Include a list of milestones in your project plan. These are specific events or tasks that need to be completed in order to move the project forward.

Resources

What resources are required to complete the project? This can include things like people, money, and software.

Risks

No project is without risks. Be sure to identify any potential risks in your project plan and outline a strategy for mitigating them.

Project Budget

Last but not least, your project plan should include a budget. This will help you track expenses and ensure that your project stays on track.

Project planning is an important step in any business endeavor, but it’s especially critical when it comes to software development projects. A well-crafted project plan can help ensure that your project is completed on time and on budget.

Create a Project Planning Checklist with Taskade