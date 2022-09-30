Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Keep track of team projects and project statuses in one task list. Get your entire team on the same page.

📑 Team Status Report Template

Status updates aren’t just for social media. They’re also an invaluable communication medium for all types of organizations. A clear and concise team status report makes it much easier to keep key stakeholders informed and in the loop about team performance.

What Is a Team Status Report?

A team status report informs stakeholders (managers, clients) as well as all team members about the progress and status of a project. It includes information on individual performance, changes to the project plan, challenges, and the remaining workload.

Keep Everyone Informed With the Team Status Report Template 

Ready to give your team a bird’s-eye view of the project and an insight into the remaining workload? Here’s how you can use this template to do that and much more:

How to Use the Team Status Report Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team status report.
  4. Customize the report using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Statuses are not only a part of social media newsfeeds but also your team. They are a great resource to keep track of your company’s actions.

That’s why it’s more important to have a document to keep track of your upcoming changes to any project as well as get everyone’s status in.

Use our Free Template to get started immediately. Simply copy it into your workspace of choice.

Create a Team Status Report with Taskade

