Status updates aren’t just for social media. They’re also an invaluable communication medium for all types of organizations. A clear and concise team status report makes it much easier to keep key stakeholders informed and in the loop about team performance.

What Is a Team Status Report?

A team status report informs stakeholders (managers, clients) as well as all team members about the progress and status of a project. It includes information on individual performance, changes to the project plan, challenges, and the remaining workload.

Keep Everyone Informed With the Team Status Report Template

Ready to give your team a bird’s-eye view of the project and an insight into the remaining workload? Here’s how you can use this template to do that and much more:

Stay on schedule: Add due dates to urgent tasks and prioritize work quickly and efficiently. Don’t forget to turn on notifications and get reminders in advance.

Organize your tasks: You can use #tags to prioritize and categorize action items. You can also upload images and other files to add context to your report.

Monitor the progress: Check off completed items and watch the progress bar fill up. Completed items will automatically disappear from the list.

How to Use the Team Status Report Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team status report. Customize the report using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

