How do you find the best project management app for your team? Evaluate project management apps to see if they meet your team’s needs.

The market is flooded with all kinds of project management apps that promise to boost productivity. But not all apps are created equal. You need to choose the one that will fit into your team’s unique workflow and help them get more done with no added complexity.

The best project management apps can adapt to user needs and make collaboration easier. But building a low-friction app stack for your team can be a tricky process. This simple project management app features template will help you make the right choice.

What Is a Project Management App?

A project management app is a powerful tool that helps teams track and manage projects, prioritize and delegate tasks, collaborate in real-time, and keep deadlines in focus.

Most project management apps offer a few core features that include to-do lists, calendars, dashboards, integrations, notifications, and team management tools.

Pick the Best Tools With the Project Management App Features Template

Our template lists must-have project management features and asks additional questions to help you evaluate your options. Here’s how to use this document:

Gather information: Answer the provided questions, add comments, and upload screenshots so you can easily access all the details in one place.

Compare apps: Check off features to keep track of what each app offers. You can even compare them side by side in a board/card view.

Collaborate: Invite other team members to the template page and let them share their thoughts. Run a video conference to discuss requirements before buying.

How to Use the Project Management App Features Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Before investing in project management apps and tools, you should check to see whether they meet your team’s needs and can add value to your workflow management.

Use this free features comparison template to evaluate project management apps! Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started.

Create a Project Management App Features Page with Taskade