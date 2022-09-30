Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
How do you find the best project management app for your team? Evaluate project management apps to see if they meet your team's needs.
The market is flooded with all kinds of project management apps that promise to boost productivity. But not all apps are created equal. You need to choose the one that will fit into your team’s unique workflow and help them get more done with no added complexity.
The best project management apps can adapt to user needs and make collaboration easier. But building a low-friction app stack for your team can be a tricky process. This simple project management app features template will help you make the right choice.
A project management app is a powerful tool that helps teams track and manage projects, prioritize and delegate tasks, collaborate in real-time, and keep deadlines in focus.
Most project management apps offer a few core features that include to-do lists, calendars, dashboards, integrations, notifications, and team management tools.
Our template lists must-have project management features and asks additional questions to help you evaluate your options. Here’s how to use this document:
Before investing in project management apps and tools, you should check to see whether they meet your team’s needs and can add value to your workflow management.
Use this free features comparison template to evaluate project management apps! Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started.