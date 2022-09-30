Sync up one-on-one with your teammates and collaborate together to plan ahead. Make your weekly one-on-one meetings count.

When it comes to one-on-one meetings, you can quickly cover a lot of ground when you’re well-prepared. From goals and updates to feedback, issues, and concluding action items, this template will help you run effective and efficient one-on-one meetings.

What Is a Weekly One-On-One Meeting?

A weekly one-on-one meeting is a recurring check-in between a manager and individual team members. Weekly one-on-ones are an excellent opportunity for both managers and employees to express their concerns, give honest feedback, and ask sensitive questions.

Organize and Prepare With the Weekly One-On-One Template

This simple checklist will help you make the most of one-on-one time with your teammates. Here are a few more things you should keep in mind:

Prepare talking points: Use the drag-and-drop feature to re-order items according to priority. You can also add #tags to organize updates by category.

Share and chat: Managing a distributed team? Share the document with your team and start a video conference without leaving the page.

Customize the agenda: Make the list interesting by changing the appearance of bullet points or adding emoji reactions to any of your talking points.

Schedule follow-ups: Are there any backlog items you haven’t discussed? Keep those items in focus by setting due dates and adding them to a shared calendar.

How to Use the Weekly One-On-One Template Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create the meeting checklist. Customize the meeting checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

One-on-One Meetings are part of your everyday work, so it’s time to get the most out of your Weekly One-on-One’s! Our free template will help you organize and prepare for a weekly one-on-one meeting.

Our template has the appropriate things to keep in mind, whether you are a Team Member or a Manager. Feel free to add on more things as you go along!

Keep in mind that Taskade is a remote collaboration tool as well, so you can invite your coworkers and collaborate in real-time if you are working remotely.

Simply copy the template into your workspace and get started!

Create a Weekly One-On-One Template with Taskade