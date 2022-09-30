Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Sync up one-on-one with your teammates and collaborate together to plan ahead. Make your weekly one-on-one meetings count.
Sync up one-on-one with your teammates and collaborate together to plan ahead. Make your weekly one-on-one meetings count.
When it comes to one-on-one meetings, you can quickly cover a lot of ground when you’re well-prepared. From goals and updates to feedback, issues, and concluding action items, this template will help you run effective and efficient one-on-one meetings.
A weekly one-on-one meeting is a recurring check-in between a manager and individual team members. Weekly one-on-ones are an excellent opportunity for both managers and employees to express their concerns, give honest feedback, and ask sensitive questions.
This simple checklist will help you make the most of one-on-one time with your teammates. Here are a few more things you should keep in mind:
One-on-One Meetings are part of your everyday work, so it’s time to get the most out of your Weekly One-on-One’s! Our free template will help you organize and prepare for a weekly one-on-one meeting.
Our template has the appropriate things to keep in mind, whether you are a Team Member or a Manager. Feel free to add on more things as you go along!
Keep in mind that Taskade is a remote collaboration tool as well, so you can invite your coworkers and collaborate in real-time if you are working remotely.
Simply copy the template into your workspace and get started!