Define and track team objectives and goals collaboratively. Make sure everyone is working towards the same goal.

🥅 Team OKR Tracker Template

How do you measure your team’s progress? There are a lot of frameworks you can use, and Objectives and Key Results (OKR) is one of the best. This simple OKR tracker template will help you measure team performance, from project initiation to closure.

What Is a Team OKR Tracker?

OKR (Objectives and Key Results) is a goal-setting methodology developed in the 1970s by Intel’s president Andy Grove. Objectives define what you want to achieve and Key Results specify how you will measure your performance. This simple document is a powerful tool for keeping track of tasks, identifying areas for improvement, and overcoming obstacles.

Measure Your Achievements With the Team OKR Tracker

You can use our team OKR tracker template to set, monitor, and evaluate your OKRs. But there’s more to this template than meets the eye:

How to Use the Team OKR Tracker Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your team OKR tracker.
  4. Customize the tracker using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

OKRs (Objective and Key Results) are simple and flexible. Frequently set, tracked, and re-evaluated, they can be a booster for your team or project. However, they are especially important for tracking the progress of each task. One of OKR’s key benefits is to create alignment in the organization. In other words, everyone is moving towards the same end goal with clear priorities.

