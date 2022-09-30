A simple way to keep track of your current, future, and completed tasks. Manage projects with boards and cards.

There are plenty of dashboard apps that make it possible to manage all kinds of projects. The problem with many of those tools is that they are too complex and come with features you don’t need. This minimalist project board template is a simple but effective alternative.

What Is a Minimalist Project Board?

A minimalist project board is an overview of tasks and activities organized into three categories: not started, in progress, and complete. You can update each category by adding or checking off tasks as you take your projects from the initiation phase to closure.

When there are too many things on your plate, using a simple and frictionless tracker makes it much easier to manage tasks and see the progress you’re making. This straightforward document will help your team stay on top of the workload without too much hassle.

Focus on the Essentials With the Minimalist Project Board Template

Completing tasks and building momentum is fun. Here are a few tips & tricks that will make the process even more effective and rewarding:

Customize each item: Simplicity doesn’t mean a lack of creativity. You can organize your tasks with #tags and even upload files for additional context.

Delegate tasks efficiently: Share this template with your team to get things done together. Don’t forget to assign tasks to other team members with @mention.

Track your progress: Tick the boxes to hide completed items from the board. You can check the status of individual tasks in a master agenda.

How to Use the Minimalist Project Board Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your minimalist project board. Customize the board using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

