A simple way to keep track of your current, future, and completed tasks. Manage projects with boards and cards.
There are plenty of dashboard apps that make it possible to manage all kinds of projects. The problem with many of those tools is that they are too complex and come with features you don’t need. This minimalist project board template is a simple but effective alternative.
A minimalist project board is an overview of tasks and activities organized into three categories: not started, in progress, and complete. You can update each category by adding or checking off tasks as you take your projects from the initiation phase to closure.
When there are too many things on your plate, using a simple and frictionless tracker makes it much easier to manage tasks and see the progress you’re making. This straightforward document will help your team stay on top of the workload without too much hassle.
Completing tasks and building momentum is fun. Here are a few tips & tricks that will make the process even more effective and rewarding:
Use this minimalist project board template to keep track of your current, future, and completed tasks, all in one place! #Label and prioritize using hashtags, and @mention people to organize tasks.
Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started and GTD ⚡️