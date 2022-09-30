Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Use this template to make sure you have everything you need for your current and future web design projects with this asset gathering checklist for web design projects. Get all the assets ready for your next big web design project.
Can’t get the creative juices flowing? You can avoid running into roadblocks by preparing all the assets and resources in advance. This asset gathering checklist for web design templates will help you ace your next project and make a name for yourself in the industry.
An asset gathering checklist for web design features key requirements for a web design project. That can include a specification for brand assets, social media, web assets, contact info, and content. The checklist will help you organize all those details in one place.
Use this checklist as a starting point for every new web design project. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this document:
Before meeting with a client, it's best to gather all the assets you'll need so that you're as prepared as you can be! Use this free web design kanban board asset checklist to keep track of your brand assets, media, social media, web assets, contact info, and content 💪
Create an Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design with Taskade