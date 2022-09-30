Use this template to make sure you have everything you need for your current and future web design projects with this asset gathering checklist for web design projects. Get all the assets ready for your next big web design project.

Can’t get the creative juices flowing? You can avoid running into roadblocks by preparing all the assets and resources in advance. This asset gathering checklist for web design templates will help you ace your next project and make a name for yourself in the industry.

What Is an Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design?

An asset gathering checklist for web design features key requirements for a web design project. That can include a specification for brand assets, social media, web assets, contact info, and content. The checklist will help you organize all those details in one place.

Ace Your Next Web Design Project With the Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design Template

Use this checklist as a starting point for every new web design project. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this document:

Categorize items: Create a high-level overview of assets and resources. Group items by priority and category with #tags to keep everything organized.

Add visuals: Need some inspiration? You can easily upload images, videos, and other file types to the list to keep all the moving parts in focus.

Track progress: Tick the boxes as you gather your assets and resources. Every “completed” item will fill up the progress bar and help you build momentum.

How to Use the Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your asset gathering checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Before meeting with a client, it's best to gather all the assets you'll need so that you're as prepared as you can be! Use this free web design kanban board asset checklist to keep track of your brand assets, media, social media, web assets, contact info, and content 💪

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

Create an Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design with Taskade