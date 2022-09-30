Keep your team organized and focused with this collaborative team task list. Boost team productivity with this team task list template.

Teams work best when everyone knows what they need to do. Whether you manage a team that works together in an office or remotely across time zones, you need to build a high-level and context-rich team task list so they can collaborate more effectively.

What Is a Team Task List?

A team task list is a high-level overview of tasks your team needs to complete to deliver a project. The list lists details like task description, priority, person assigned, and due date. It’s a simple and powerful tool that keeps all team members on the same page.

Our team task list template is a basic framework that includes task categories and other pointers designed to help you tailor the list to your team’s workflow. This handy document will save you time and effort and make it possible to kick-start all kinds of projects.

Keep Your Team on Track With This Free Team Task List Template

This team project task list template is just a start. Fill in the gaps, add unique tasks for each new project, and set everything up before you start getting work done with your team:

Customize tasks: Add context by uploading images and other project files directly to the template page. You can also use #tags to set task priorities.

Stay on schedule: Add due dates to help your team stay on top of urgent tasks. Don’t like lists? View all tasks in a convenient Calendar view.

Share and collaborate: Share the template with your team and get work done together in real-time. Don’t forget to assign tasks with @mention.

How to Use This Free Team Task List Template