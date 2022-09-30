Design sprints can be intense because attendees need to follow a strict schedule. You can make the five-day process by preparing all materials beforehand. This design sprint supplies checklist will help you get everything ready for the next sprint.

What Is a Design Sprint Supplies Checklist?

A design sprint supplies checklist contains all the materials and tools your team will need for a design sprint. The supplies can be physical resources, software, and even some healthy snacks. The checklist ensures that every sprint goes according to plan.

Prepare All You Need With the Design Sprint Supplies Checklist

This template will help you and your team prepare for the next sprint. Here are a few tips & tricks that will make the process much easier:

How to Use the Design Sprint Supplies Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your sprint checklist. Customize the sprint checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Planning a Design Sprint is no easy task. Before you take the plunge, make sure your kit is stocked with all the essentials! Team Taskade has got your back as we present our free design sprint checklist template made with love for all those in need of some help planning their next successful sprint!

Create a Design Sprint Supplies Checklist with Taskade