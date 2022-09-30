Identify, organize, and complete all project requirements. Stay on top of project requirements.

Before you embark on any journey, you need to chart a course. It’s the same thing with projects. This template will help you keep track of all project requirements in one place.

What Is a Project Requirements Collection Checklist?

A project requirements collection checklist helps you identify, organize, and manage all project requirements in one place. This can include project initiation tasks, discovery and research, requirements analysis, and drafting the summary plan document.

Get Organized With the Project Requirements Collection Checklist

Use this template to make sure that you’ve taken all the necessary steps for the project to succeed. Here’s how you can make the most of this checklist:

Collaborate: Assign tasks to other team members with @mention. This will allow you to see who does what and track progress down the road.

Stay on schedule: Add due dates to prioritize urgent and important tasks. Don’t forget to check off completed items to see how much you’ve accomplished.

Customize: Add useful details by uploading images directly to the template page. You can also categorize tasks with color-coded #tags.

How to Use the Project Requirements Collection Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

Create a Project Requirements Collection Checklist with Taskade