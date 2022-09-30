Plan ahead, track, and manage your weekly team sprint! Stay on top of your team’s objectives for the week.

This weekly team workflow template will give you and your team a bird’s-eye view of what you need to accomplish during the week. It’ll also help you manage the workflow, time, and available resources by prioritizing the most urgent tasks.

What Is a Weekly Team Workflow?

A weekly team workflow is a list of tasks that need to be completed during the week. Each task on the list provides valuable context that includes a brief description of the activity, deadline, task owner, notes, and other details you may need to complete it.

This handy document helps ensure that your team doesn’t miss out on crucial tasks and that you’re able to effectively address weekly priorities. The template will also keep your team in the loop on pending tasks, progress made, and potential obstacles.

Put Tasks in View With This Weekly Team Workflow Template

Your goal is to include as much context for the different tasks you need to accomplish as possible. Here are a few tips & tricks that’ll help you do just that:

If you are looking for something for personal use, we also have an individual weekly goals template you can copy to your workspace.

How to Use the Weekly Team Workflow Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your weekly workflow template. Customize the document using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Do you ever feel like your weeks just fly by? Or do you tend to forget important dates? We’ve got you covered! From quick sync-up meetings to hopping on a lengthy video call, with this Weekly Team Workflow, you always have your next tasks with you.

Everyone on the team is able to see what their next steps are. Make sure to share this workflow with them! Simply copy it to your workspace to get started immediately.

