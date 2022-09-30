Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Prepare for and conduct productive board meetings! Free Startup Founder's Guide Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🙇‍♂️ Productive Board Meetings Checklist Template

Prepare for and conduct productive board meetings!

Prepare for and conduct productive board meetings with this free task list guide for startup founders! Establish the expectations for your meetings, figure out when to do the heavy lifting, prepare a board meeting packet, and follow-up afterward.

This template has the following sections:

  1. 🧠 Establish the expectations for your board meetings
  2. 🏋️‍♂️ Do the heavy lifting in between, not during, board meetings
  3. 📑 Board meeting packet
  4. 💡 Follow-up after board meetings

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 💪

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Team Agenda
Team Agenda
Post-Mortem Meeting Team Agenda
Post-Mortem Meeting Team Agenda
Quarterly Planning Meeting
Quarterly Planning Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Meeting
Weekly Team Review
Weekly Team Review
Marketing Team Meeting Agenda
Marketing Team Meeting Agenda
Product Release Planning Meeting Agenda
Product Release Planning Meeting Agenda
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Productive Board Meetings Checklist
Productive Board Meetings Checklist
Scrum Board
Scrum Board
Remote Team Meeting Agenda
Remote Team Meeting Agenda
Meeting Topics Queue
Meeting Topics Queue
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.