Real-Time Meeting Agenda: Free Startup Remote Team Kanban Board Template. Organize your meeting with our meeting agenda template!
An agenda is a program designed to deal with important issues in an organized, effective way. Not only that, but agendas are a good way for everyone to look over and get on the same page as each other, prior to the meeting. We have created a simple template that you can fill out to make sure your meeting goes as planned!
This template contains the following areas:
🎯 Intention
😃 Desired Outcome
📓 Agenda
👫 Roles
☝️ Rules
🕖 Time
