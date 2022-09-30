Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

📃 Real-Time Meeting Agenda: Free Startup Remote Team Kanban Board Template. Organize your meeting with our meeting agenda template!

📃 Real-Time Meeting Agenda Template

Organize your meeting with our meeting agenda template!

An agenda is a program designed to deal with important issues in an organized, effective way. Not only that, but agendas are a good way for everyone to look over and get on the same page as each other, prior to the meeting. We have created a simple template that you can fill out to make sure your meeting goes as planned!

This template contains the following areas:

  1. 🎯 Intention

  2. 😃 Desired Outcome

  3. 📓 Agenda

  4. 👫 Roles

  5. ☝️ Rules

  6. 🕖 Time

Copy this project into your workspace and get started!

