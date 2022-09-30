Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Real-Time Team Meeting: Free Remote Startup Team Checklist Template. Use this free online template to create a guide to having a productive team meeting!

📔 Real-Time Team Meeting Template

Use this free online template to create a guide to having a productive team meeting!

Team meetings are essential for all teams – even remote ones. This template provides you a quick and organized layout for how your team meeting should be structured:

  1. 🥅 Real-Time Meeting Goals
  2. 🤠 Real-Time Meeting Guidelines
  3. 📝 Notes
  4. Action Items
  5. 🛰️ Follow-Ups

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

