📝 Remote Team Meeting Agenda Template

Remote team meetings are a staple of the modern work environment, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. Meetings that lack structure are frustrating, drain morale, and hurt productivity. Planning ahead using this meeting agenda template will help you fix that.

What Should Be Included in a Meeting Agenda?

A well-defined meeting agenda will help you keep all attendees on track. The agenda should include everything your team needs to join the meeting and participate in the discussion.

Remember, a meeting agenda is meant to help you kick off meetings quickly and efficiently. Customize it any way you want, but don’t forget to cover these essential items:

👥 A list of attendees

💬 Key talking points

🗓 Meeting start/end time with breaks

🎯 Purpose of the meeting

❌ Backlog agenda items

📚 Reference/reading materials

It’s also a good idea to share the agenda in advance so all team members can contribute. But the document is just a start. Here are a few more tips for more productive meetups.

1. Determine the Purpose of Your Meeting

We’ve all attended at least one meeting that could have been an email. You can be sure your team members won’t appreciate wasting an hour in a meeting with no clear purpose.

Before sending invitations, determine why you’re running the meeting in the first place. Make a list of expected meeting outcomes and outline everything you want to discuss.

Answer the following questions for starters:

What topics will you discuss in the meeting?

Are there any backlog items that need to be completed?

What should the participants prepare beforehand?

What do you expect to accomplish with this meeting?

Clarifying the purpose of the meeting will make it much easier to determine who should be invited. This, in turn, will ensure that everyone spends their time as productive as possible.

2. Ask Everyone to Turn On Their Cameras

In a traditional office meeting, it’s much easier to interact with other participants or pipe up with questions. Remote meetings require some extra effort to make that happen.

Having the camera on is part of the meeting etiquette. Not only does it give participants the benefit of non-verbal communication, but it also compels people to pay attention.

Unlike email, chat, or regular voice calls, video conferencing (with cameras on) lets you put names to faces and bond with the team. It’s difficult to build rapport with no visual feedback.

A wee tip: Let your team know ahead of time that they will be asked to turn on their cameras. Include this in the agenda so everyone can be camera-ready (read: presentable).

3. Start With Icebreaker Questions

With the agenda in place, you’re ready to start the meeting. But don’t just jump right into updates and reports. Spend a few minutes on simple icebreaker questions.

Despite their name, icebreaker questions help warm everyone up and improve the quality of the discussion. They make it easier to introduce and maintain a positive atmosphere.

Here are a few icebreaker questions to jump-start your meetings:

“What achievement do you want to celebrate this week?”

“What experience or trip is on your bucket list?”

“What books have you read this month?”

“What was the last song you listened to?”

(check out this article for more ideas)

Asking additional questions won’t hurt meeting efficiency. On the contrary, it’s a great way to make everyone comfortable, engaged, and prepped for a productive discussion.

4. Allow Time to Discuss Roadblocks

A remote meeting is an excellent opportunity to let other team members discuss any difficulties they’re facing and ask for help; ask questions, find solutions, and solve problems on the spot.

Is your team satisfied with the current workflow?

Are the working hours flexible enough?

Do they have all the tools they need to get the job done?

Are they getting actionable feedback from your end?

Feel free to add more questions to the list. The goal is to identify potential roadblocks before they escalate into major problems that can hurt team productivity down the road.

Not sure how to ask the right questions? Check out this article for some tips.

How to Use the Remote Team Meeting Agenda Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your remote meeting agenda. Customize your agenda using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

