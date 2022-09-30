Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Weekly Team Review - Free Remote Startup Meeting Checklist Template. Develop a strong routine of conducting weekly team reviews with our free online template!
Team reviews are a way to update each other on what each member has been working on and to get your team on the same page. It is also a channel to build workspace camaraderie by asking each other how their week was and what has been happening in their lives.
A weekly team review is a meeting to align your team on the work done for the week. This free Weekly Team Review Template contains everything you need to hold weekly team reviews with ease.
Holding a team review every week helps everyone get up to speed with the work done, share some of the obstacles faced, and other important information to help your team reach its goal.
If you work in a team, then you should try using this template to hold your weekly team reviews. This template has the following sections to outline how your team meeting should go:
Use this template and integrate this template into your weekly team review process to save time and keep everyone on the same page.