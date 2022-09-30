Team reviews are a way to update each other on what each member has been working on and to get your team on the same page. It is also a channel to build workspace camaraderie by asking each other how their week was and what has been happening in their lives.

What Is a Weekly Team Review Template?

A weekly team review is a meeting to align your team on the work done for the week. This free Weekly Team Review Template contains everything you need to hold weekly team reviews with ease.

Holding a team review every week helps everyone get up to speed with the work done, share some of the obstacles faced, and other important information to help your team reach its goal.

Who Is This Weekly Team Review Template For?

If you work in a team, then you should try using this template to hold your weekly team reviews. This template has the following sections to outline how your team meeting should go:

✏️ Team Review 👥 Individual Updates 😊 Positive Highlights 🚧 Roadblocks & Concerns 🆕 New Information 📔 Other Important Notes ☝️ Upcoming Priorities 🔧 Main Takeaways 🏛️ Share 💪 Take Action

Use this template and integrate this template into your weekly team review process to save time and keep everyone on the same page.

How to Use This Weekly Team Review Template in Taskade