Designed for remote workers and modern agile teams to GTD. Free distributed team workflow template.

🙌 Scrum Board Template

Designed for remote workers and modern agile teams to get things done.

There are so many tools out there that promise to help you manage your projects, but they’re either too complicated or don’t work well for remote teams.

We know how frustrating it can be when a tool doesn’t deliver on its promises. That’s why we created the Scrum Board template – the simplest way to get everyone in sync and keep your project moving forward.

It works with any type of team! Whether you’re working remotely or in an office, this template will save you time by making sure every member is up-to-date on what needs to be done next. You’ll also never forget about anything again because this board shows everything at a glance.

Scrum is a powerful way of solving your problems and coming up with new ideas. The beauty about it is that not everyone involved with the project has to be in the same room. You can actually work on a task from different parts of the world.

The only tool you need is a shared overview of the things you need to get done. Luckily, we’ve already thought of something and created a Free Template for you to use!

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice.

Team Agenda
Post-Mortem Meeting Team Agenda
Quarterly Planning Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Meeting
Weekly Team Review
Marketing Team Meeting Agenda
Product Release Planning Meeting Agenda
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Productive Board Meetings Checklist
Scrum Board
Remote Team Meeting Agenda
Meeting Topics Queue
