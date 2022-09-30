Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Use this template to successfully prepare and execute a quick board meeting!

⚡️ Quick Board Meeting Template

Board Meetings are formal meetings of the board of directors in an organization. They are usually held to review performance, policy issues, and major problems. This template will help you to successfully prepare and execute a productive board meeting!

This template contains the following areas:

  1. Preparation
  2. 🎬 Meeting Minutes — Call to Order
  3. ‍🙋‍♂️ Attendance
  4. ‍🙆‍♂️ Approval of minutes
  5. 📄 CEO report:

Never have to worry about how a board meeting goes again. Simply copy this free template into your workspace and get started! 🚀

