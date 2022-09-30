Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Schedule and prepare for your upcoming meeting + presentation! Free Collaborative Remote Startup Company Organizational Entrepreneurship VC Pitch Fundraising Team Task List / Checklist Template.

📜 Meeting & Presentation Prep Checklist Template

Schedule and prepare for your upcoming meeting + presentation.

Schedule and prepare for your upcoming meeting + presentation with this free checklist!

There are four parts to this template:

  1. 📆 Scheduling a Meeting / Setup
  2. 🛫 Before The Meeting / Presentation
  3. ✈️ During The Meeting (Pitch, Presentation, Discussion)
  4. 🛬 Post-Meeting (Immediately after the presentation, pitch, chat)

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

