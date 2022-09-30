Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Make informed decisions remotely with your team. Check out this template to find out how to have a remote meeting where you need to make decisions!
Make informed decisions remotely with your team. Check out this template to find out how to have a remote meeting where you need to make decisions!
Remote decision-making has its challenges. Scheduling meetings across time zones is tricky and valuable context is sometimes lost in transit.
You can address those communication obstacles and still make effective decisions with this remote decision meeting template. Here’s what you need to know.
The remote decision meeting template is designed to guide you and your team through the decision-making process. It will help you facilitate discussions, keep track of key talking points, record meeting outcomes, and plan the next steps in one place.
There’s more to this document than meets the eye. Think of this template as your team’s all-in-one virtual meeting place that can be tailored to your unique workflow:
Having remote meetings can prove to be a difficult task. Poor communication and a lack of workspace camaraderie are common problems of having remote meetings. How can you design a meeting to make it positive, while making important decisions as a team?
Here are the topics covered in this template to have a productive meeting:
Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!