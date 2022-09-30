Use this project check-in meeting template to plan your next and all future check-in meetings. It is 100% free and customizable.

As you complete projects, it is important to have everyone on the same page. Failing to have everyone updated can lead to conflicts in the workspace, which can hold up projects and success. We have created a template that lays out how check-in meetings should go.

This template includes the following sections:

🎯 Our Objective 🚩 Deadlines/Milestones 💬 Project Update Roundtable 🚧 Roadblocks & Risks 🚀 Next Steps

Hurry! Use this template to get your coworkers on the same page and get things done. Copy this project into your workspace to get started.

Regular project check-in meetings are a necessary part of any project, regardless of its size or complexity. They provide an opportunity for team members to report on their progress to date, identify any potential obstacles and suggest solutions, and establish a common understanding of the project’s objectives. In this article, we’ll discuss the key components of a successful check-in meeting, and offer tips for ensuring that they run smoothly.

The key components of a successful check-in meeting include:

A clear purpose or objective for the meeting

Your check-in meeting should have a clearly defined purpose or objective. This will ensure that everyone is on the same page and knows what is expected of them.

An agenda for the meeting

An agenda helps to keep the meeting focused and on track. It should be distributed in advance so that everyone has a chance to prepare for the discussion.

A project update from each team member

Team members should provide an update on their progress to date, including what they have accomplished, any challenges they have encountered, and their plans for the next phase of the project.

Discussion and resolution of any outstanding issues

Any open issues or problems should be addressed and resolved during the meeting. This includes identifying who is responsible for each issue and setting a timeline for its resolution.

Establishing next steps and action items

After each meeting, there should be a clear understanding of what needs to be done and who is responsible for doing it. This will help to keep the project on track and ensure that everyone is aware of their role in the project.

Wrap it up

