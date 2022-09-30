🥊 Skip Level Meeting Template

A skip one-on-one meeting is a meeting involving managers or senior leaders in the company with those are more than one layer lower in the organization. Communicating in a distributed team is difficult for many reasons, but we at Taskade want to help you prepare for and conduct meetings in an easier way!

Here is a checklist we created to help you prepare for a skip level meeting:

👫 Attendees ‍****🙌 Preparation‍ ❔ Here are some questions you might want to ask in your one-on-ones: 💬 Open Forum

Simply copy this project into your workspace to get started.