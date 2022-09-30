Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Prepare & organize topics for this week's meetings! Free Collaborative Startup Remote Team Weekly Meeting Agenda Schedule Task List / Checklist Template.

📋 Meeting Topics Queue Template

Prepare & organize topics for this week’s meetings!

Prepare and organize topics for this week’s meetings with this free meeting topics queue template!

This template has four main sections:

  1. 💼 Team Meetings
  2. 😎 Cooldowns
  3. 🧘‍♂️ Warm-Up
  4. 📆 This Week’s Meeting Schedule

#Prioritize with hashtags and @mention your teammates to filter and organize tasks. Add dates to your meeting schedule so they’ll show up on everyone’s calendars, keeping the entire team on the same page and aware of what’s happening on which day.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! ⚡️

