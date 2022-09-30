🥅 SMART Goals Worksheet Template

What Are SMART Goals?

The SMART framework is a goal-setting strategy created by George T. Doran in 1981. According to Doran, in the ideal world, goals and objectives should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

The framework remains one of the most popular and versatile goal-setting tools used today. SMART goals are often used in the context of project management, but they can be applied to any other area that requires careful planning.

How to Write SMART Goals

SMART goal-setting is simple and intuitive. All you need is a clear objective you will combine with each of the five criteria of the framework. For instance, if your goal is to “get fit in 2023,” your SMART goals could look like this:

Specific: “ Go to the gym three times a week.”

Go to the gym three times a week.” Measurable: “Burn 300 calories during each workout session.”

“Burn 300 calories during each workout session.” Achievable: “Increase weight by 10% week-to-week.”

“Increase weight by 10% week-to-week.” Relevant: “Combine weight-lifting and cardio workouts.”

“Combine weight-lifting and cardio workouts.” Time-Bound: “Finish 144 workout sessions by December 31.”

Every time you apply one of the criteria to your objective, ask yourself a series of probing questions to crystalize your goal. This way, you’ll be able to look at the objective from different perspectives and come up with an effective strategy.

How to Use Taskade’s SMART Goal Template

This SMART goals template includes everything you need to get started. Simply add it to your Taskade Workspace or Folder and customize the sections to match your workflow. Here’s how you can make the most of the document:

⏰ Add due dates: Set a deadline for each goal to keep yourself accountable. Every goal with a due date will also show up in the global calendar so you can keep track of all moving parts in one place.

Set a deadline for each goal to keep yourself accountable. Every goal with a due date will also show up in the global calendar so you can keep track of all moving parts in one place. 🔗 Upload images and videos : Add files and documents you will need to accomplish your long-term goals. Simply drag & drop relevant items directly into the project space or the chat box. It’s that simple!

: Add files and documents you will need to accomplish your long-term goals. Simply drag & drop relevant items directly into the project space or the chat box. It’s that simple! 🤝 Share the template: Working on a team project? Click the “Share” button in the top-right corner to invite other team members to collaborate. From there, you can chat, start a video call, or add comments for free.

Are you ready to start setting SMART goals?