🥅 SMART Goals Worksheet Template

The SMART framework is a goal-setting strategy created by George T. Doran in 1981. According to Doran, in the ideal world, goals and objectives should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.
The framework remains one of the most popular and versatile goal-setting tools used today. SMART goals are often used in the context of project management, but they can be applied to any other area that requires careful planning.
SMART goal-setting is simple and intuitive. All you need is a clear objective you will combine with each of the five criteria of the framework. For instance, if your goal is to “get fit in 2023,” your SMART goals could look like this:
Every time you apply one of the criteria to your objective, ask yourself a series of probing questions to crystalize your goal. This way, you’ll be able to look at the objective from different perspectives and come up with an effective strategy.
This SMART goals template includes everything you need to get started. Simply add it to your Taskade Workspace or Folder and customize the sections to match your workflow. Here’s how you can make the most of the document:
