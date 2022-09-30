Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Start an Information Technology Project Management Office! Free Collaborative Startup Company Organizational Remote Team Onboarding Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

💫 IT PMO Getting Started Checklist Template

Start an Information Technology Project Management Office!

Get started with your IT Project Management Office by following the tips and tricks in this free checklist!

This template has seven parts:

  1. 🧐 Analyze Current State
  2. 🎯 Define IT PMO Objectives
  3. 👥 Stakeholders
  4. 🧠 Develop PMO Vision Statement & Concept
  5. Success Criteria
  6. 🛣 Roadmap
  7. 🛠 Set Up & Manage PMO Operations

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

