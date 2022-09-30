Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Remote Customer Mapping: Free Startup Design Journey Board Template. Map out your critical path and map out your customers using this free, online template!
Map out your critical path and map out your customers using this free, online template!
A customer journey map is a visual representation of every experience your customers have with you, from the good ones to the bad ones. It tells the story of a customer’s experience and displays if they are following the critical path or not. Customer mapping leads to developing a healthy relationship with customers.
This template contains the following sections:
Copy this template into your workspace and get to developing a healthy relationship with each of your customers!