Remote Customer Mapping: Free Startup Design Journey Board Template. Map out your critical path and map out your customers using this free, online template!

🗺️ Remote Customer Mapping Template

Map out your critical path and map out your customers using this free, online template!

A customer journey map is a visual representation of every experience your customers have with you, from the good ones to the bad ones. It tells the story of a customer’s experience and displays if they are following the critical path or not. Customer mapping leads to developing a healthy relationship with customers.

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🛣 Draw a Critical Path
  2. 🗺 Map Out The Critical Path
  3. 🔑 Identify the Key Screens
  4. 🥅 Don’t forget to include the final GOAL
  5. 🏆 Critical Path – The Endgame

Copy this template into your workspace and get to developing a healthy relationship with each of your customers!

