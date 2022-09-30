Map out your critical path and map out your customers using this free, online template!

A customer journey map is a visual representation of every experience your customers have with you, from the good ones to the bad ones. It tells the story of a customer’s experience and displays if they are following the critical path or not. Customer mapping leads to developing a healthy relationship with customers.

This template contains the following sections:

🛣 Draw a Critical Path 🗺 Map Out The Critical Path 🔑 Identify the Key Screens 🥅 Don’t forget to include the final GOAL 🏆 Critical Path – The Endgame

Copy this template into your workspace and get to developing a healthy relationship with each of your customers!