👔 Client Proposal Checklist Template

Use this free checklist to lay out how you will handle a client proposal meeting!

Have a proposal checklist? Check. Do you have your best foot forward at all times? Check. Now, there’s only one thing left to do: take clients on their own personal tour of the promise you made! From questions that will lead them to choose your company, features they can trust from what they see with just an eye’s glance over your client proposal checklist – with this list by their side in hand and having taken their own walk through some of our favorite features we know that they’ll be certain in knowing it was a top-notch decision if them chose you as their new partner rather than going down the path less traveled.

Let’s proceed into whether this potential customer should explore with us or forge

As your business grows, you want to onboard more and more clients. But how do you do this?

What questions should you ask? What are key features you would want to mention to get them to sign a deal with you?

We have created a checklist of things you should consider putting into your proposal:

🎬 Opening Section 💼 Work Section 🏁 Closing Section

Make sure to check out all of the questions you want to ask yourself (and the client) under each section! Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.