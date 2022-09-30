🧐 New Technology Evaluation Checklist Template

New technology usually comes with a ton of promises. Everything that’s difficult in life? Don’t worry, it’s easy now! All your troubles? Yep, they’re gone!

But of course, it’s not this simple. Life can get pretty complicated, after all.

New technology sometimes brilliantly solves problems, but it just as often doesn’t live up to the hype. Hence, it can be difficult to figure out whether something looks great because it solves an actual problem, or just because it’s bright, new, and shiny.

When deciding whether to adopt new technology, it’s important to take a step back and evaluate whether it will actually be useful & help you and your company. This evaluation checklist can help you do so! Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started 🕵️‍♀️