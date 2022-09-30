Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Build a smart framework for your new business idea. Free workflow template for startup teams.

🔥 Business Framework Template

Build a smart framework for your new business idea.

There’s a lot to think about when setting up a new business. You have to come up with a competitive offering, learn marketing strategies, and take care of the finances. But with the right business framework template, you can set yourself up for success. 

What Is a Business Framework?

A business framework is an essential project management tool. It helps you map out your vision for the brand, immediate and long-term goals, and the basics of your business strategy. This template will help you ensure your new business runs smoothly. 

It All Starts With a Business Framework Template

Business ideation can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s how you can leverage this business framework template to help you and your team succeed:

  • Customize everything: Modify the template and show off your brand aesthetic. Upload branding elements and use a custom color palette to make things shine.
  • Create a space for collaboration: One of the best assets you have is your team. Share the template with others and collaborate on the same page.
  • Work everywhere: Stay connected and keep everybody in the know, wherever they are. You can use the template on desktop, mobile, and in a web browser

How to Use the Business Framework Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your business framework.
  4. Customize your business framework using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

The Business Framework is an intuitive and easy-to-use curriculum to help map out the basics of your business. With it, you can create milestones or target ideas for larger projects like a mission statement, goals, etc. This way, you know exactly what steps you have to take next.

Starting a business is an exciting time in your life, so we’d like to help you out with this simple Business Plan. Outline your next steps and easily share it with your co-founders!

Create a Business Framework Template with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

SMART Goals Worksheet
SMART Goals Worksheet
SWOT Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Product Vision Board
Product Vision Board
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
PR 101 Checklist
PR 101 Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Product Launch List
Product Launch List
Press Launch Process
Press Launch Process
Client Proposal Checklist
Client Proposal Checklist
Business Framework
Business Framework
Porter’s Five Forces
Porter’s Five Forces
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.