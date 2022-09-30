There’s a lot to think about when setting up a new business. You have to come up with a competitive offering, learn marketing strategies, and take care of the finances. But with the right business framework template, you can set yourself up for success.

What Is a Business Framework?

A business framework is an essential project management tool. It helps you map out your vision for the brand, immediate and long-term goals, and the basics of your business strategy. This template will help you ensure your new business runs smoothly.

It All Starts With a Business Framework Template

Business ideation can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s how you can leverage this business framework template to help you and your team succeed:

Customize everything: Modify the template and show off your brand aesthetic. Upload branding elements and use a custom color palette to make things shine.

Create a space for collaboration: One of the best assets you have is your team. Share the template with others and collaborate on the same page.

Work everywhere: Stay connected and keep everybody in the know, wherever they are. You can use the template on desktop, mobile, and in a web browser.

How to Use the Business Framework Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your business framework. Customize your business framework using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

The Business Framework is an intuitive and easy-to-use curriculum to help map out the basics of your business. With it, you can create milestones or target ideas for larger projects like a mission statement, goals, etc. This way, you know exactly what steps you have to take next.

Starting a business is an exciting time in your life, so we’d like to help you out with this simple Business Plan. Outline your next steps and easily share it with your co-founders!

Create a Business Framework Template with Taskade