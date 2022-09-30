Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

What is your product's vision, and what does it aim to achieve for customers & users? Free Collaborative Company Organizational Startup Product Development Remote Team Kanban Board Template.

🏂 Product Vision Board Template

What is your product’s vision, and what does it aim to achieve for customers & users?

What is your product’s vision, and what does it aim to achieve for customers and users? Write it all down in this free product vision kanban board!

This board has five sections:

  1. 👀 Vision
  2. 👥 Target Group
  3. 🙋‍♀️ Needs
  4. 🚀 Product
  5. 🎯 Business Goals

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started! 🏄‍♂️

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

SMART Goals Worksheet
SMART Goals Worksheet
SWOT Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Product Vision Board
Product Vision Board
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
Mission-to-Metrics Framework
PR 101 Checklist
PR 101 Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
SaaS CTO Security Checklist
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Corporate Strategy Plan / Yearly Annual Review
Product Launch List
Product Launch List
Press Launch Process
Press Launch Process
Client Proposal Checklist
Client Proposal Checklist
Business Framework
Business Framework
Porter’s Five Forces
Porter’s Five Forces
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.