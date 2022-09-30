Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Identify your target users to make better product decisions. Characterize your target users to make product decisions with our free, online template!

🙍 Remote Personas Workshop Template

Who is your target audience? You probably have a general idea of your target market, but getting more intentional and specific can get your product or service a long way. One of the best ways to develop remote personas is to run a remote personas workshop with your team. 

What Is a Remote Personas Workshop?

A remote personas workshop is a virtual meeting designed to discover the needs of your users and brainstorm how you can address them. By creating detailed personas and sharing them across the company, you’ll increase your odds of making products people will love. 

Identify Your Target Audience With a Remote Personas Workshop 

Ready to run your first remote personas workshop? Share this template with your team and start a video chat on the same page. Here are a few more things to keep in mind:

Personas are inventive tools to characterize your target users to make better product decisions. Creating a persona is a process of inventing a theoretical person to develop empathy with the people who intend to use your product. An example would be Flo from Progressive. A workshop is a great way to encourage your stakeholders to think about your user needs and how the team can creatively address those needs.

This template includes the following advice for creating a persona:

  1. 😀 Persona Template
  2. 👥 User Segments
  3. 🙋‍♂️ Pick a Segment
  4. ⚖️ Attribute Scale

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

How to Use the Remote Personas Workshop Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your remote personas workshop.
  4. Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Remote Personas Workshop Template with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

