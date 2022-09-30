Identify your target users to make better product decisions. Characterize your target users to make product decisions with our free, online template!

Who is your target audience? You probably have a general idea of your target market, but getting more intentional and specific can get your product or service a long way. One of the best ways to develop remote personas is to run a remote personas workshop with your team.

What Is a Remote Personas Workshop?

A remote personas workshop is a virtual meeting designed to discover the needs of your users and brainstorm how you can address them. By creating detailed personas and sharing them across the company, you’ll increase your odds of making products people will love.

Personas are inventive tools to characterize your target users to make better product decisions. Creating a persona is a process of inventing a theoretical person to develop empathy with the people who intend to use your product. An example would be Flo from Progressive. A workshop is a great way to encourage your stakeholders to think about your user needs and how the team can creatively address those needs.

This template includes the following advice for creating a persona:

😀 Persona Template 👥 User Segments 🙋‍♂️ Pick a Segment ⚖️ Attribute Scale

How to Use the Remote Personas Workshop Template

