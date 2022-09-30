Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Uncover the root causes of events & problems! Free Collaborative Startup Company Organizational Team Strategy Task List / Checklist Template.

🧊 Iceberg Model Checklist Template

Uncover the root causes of events & problems.

Use the iceberg model to uncover the root causes of events and problems by looking at the hidden levels of abstractions underneath.

What Is The Iceberg Model?

The iceberg model is a way to understand the different parts of a problem and how they relate to each other. It’s a picture that shows how a problem is made up of two parts: the part that is easy to see (the symptoms) and the part that is harder to see (the underlying causes).

To really solve a problem, you need to understand both parts and figure out how to fix the causes. This can help you come up with better solutions that will last longer and be more effective.

Why Use an Iceberg Model Checklist Template?

There are several ways in which using this iceberg model template can help your problem-solving process. Besides giving a structured approach and helping you save time with pre-written steps, this template allows you to focus on the most important aspects of your problem.

This means that you’ll be able to focus your energy on actually solving the problem instead of getting bogged down in unnecessary details.

Our free and fully customizable iceberg method template has five parts:

  1. 🤔 Why?
  2. 🎪 Events
  3. 🔍 Patterns
  4. 🏗 Structures
  5. 🧠 Mental Models

Use this free template and try out the iceberg model today.

How To Use This Iceberg Model Checklist Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
