By tracking KPIs over time, managers can identify where there are opportunities for improvement and iterate on their strategy accordingly. This KPI tracker template will help you to identify your KPIs and, once identified, to track them.

Defining and tracking your KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) are a big part of your everyday work. Whether you have a small, medium-sized, or large team, every action matters.

Therefore, you need a strong KPI Tracker which is easy to use and even easier to share with your team. We took some of the work off for you and created a Free Template to use.

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice and share it with your team.

What is a KPI?

A KPI is a quantifiable measure that shows how well your team is performing against its goals. KPIs can be used to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and make changes to your strategy.

How to select KPIs

When selecting KPIs for your team, it is important to select measures that are relevant to your business goals. Some factors to consider when choosing KPIs include:

What are your business goals? How can you measure progress towards these goals? What data do you have available to track KPIs?

KPIs should be well defined and include timeframes for achievement. Utilize the concept of SMART goals when defining your KPIs:

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Relevant

Timely

Once you have selected relevant KPIs, you can begin tracking them.

How to track KPIs with Taskade

Taskade makes it easy to track KPIs with our team KPI tracker template. Simply create a new project in Taskade, add your KPIs to the project, and begin tracking progress. You can use our visual Kanban boards to see where your team is making progress and identify areas for improvement or use a traditional task list style format to keep an eye on progress.

Keep an eye on your KPIs

The team KPI Tracker template is a great way to track your business’s success and identify areas for improvement. It includes templates that allow you to pinpoint what KPIs are the most relevant for your needs, as well as how they can be tracked with Taskade. The more data-driven you are about identifying which metrics will best serve your long-term goals, the better equipped you’ll be to make changes and see success.

