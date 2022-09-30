🤔 Product Hypothesis Board Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Product Hypothesis Board: Free Startup Remote Team Design Board Template. Create hypotheses about your product and work on creating new features with our free, online template!
A product hypothesis is a team exercise to help generate, brainstorm, and evaluate different competing product solutions. This exercise helps to create a direction for your product and if need be, a potential pivot for the idea. Here is a template that gives an example of how you want to think about this process:
