Product Hypothesis Board: Free Startup Remote Team Design Board Template. Create hypotheses about your product and work on creating new features with our free, online template!

🤔 Product Hypothesis Board Template

Create hypotheses about your product and work on creating new features with our free, online template!

A product hypothesis is a team exercise to help generate, brainstorm, and evaluate different competing product solutions. This exercise helps to create a direction for your product and if need be, a potential pivot for the idea. Here is a template that gives an example of how you want to think about this process:

  1. 🚀 What is a Product Hypothesis?
  2. 🧠 Hypothesis
  3. 🙇‍♂️ How Might We…
  4. 🤔 Questions
  5. 🚩 Risks
  6. 💡 Ideas

Copy this project into your workspace to get started!

