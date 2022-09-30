Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
This Getting Things Done (GTD) template, based on the GTD system developed by David Allen, will help you to organize all of your tasks and projects.
Master personal productivity and learn how to start getting things done with this Action and Habit Tracker for your upcoming personal and team tasks.
Even if you’re not a productivity geek, the acronym GTD likely rings a bell. Getting Things Done® (GTD®) is a personal productivity system and a self-help book under the same title published by David Allen in 2001.
GTD is also a global community of like-minded people who strive to build long-lasting habits and routines. Applying the system to your personal and professional life will help you create attainable goals and get more done.
This GTD template includes everything you need to know to use Allen’s method, boost your productivity, and deal with all kinds of projects coming your way.
This Getting Things Done template is a high-level overview of David Allen’s system in the form of an outline. The document also includes tips and instructions that will help you make the most of your GTD workflow.
GTD may be overwhelming for new users. That’s why the template is divided into separate sections, each with a foldable list of checklists you can unfold whenever you need it. All sections are color-coded for easy navigation.
A typical Getting Things Done system includes five key steps–Capture, Clarify, Organize, Reflect, and Engage. While you can modify this GTD template, we recommend that you follow these basic steps, at least in the beginning.
The template will help you organize your tasks & to-do lists, manage time, and stay on track during all kinds of projects. All you need to do is follow the workflow we outlined above and apply it to the sections included to the document.
Create a list of recurring tasks you need to complete. Use the Next Actions or Scheduled sections to add due dates. You can also customize the template reminders if you want to get a notification every time a task is due.
Get creative and customize the sections and checklists with #hashtags, emojis, images, or videos. You can even change the accent color of your template or upload custom branding elements if you want to share it with your team.
Do you want to help your team become more productive? Click the “Share” button in the top-right corner of the template to invite other team members. From there, you can chat, assign tasks, or add comments in the document.