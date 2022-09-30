Master personal productivity and learn how to start getting things done with this Action and Habit Tracker for your upcoming personal and team tasks.

Even if you’re not a productivity geek, the acronym GTD likely rings a bell. Getting Things Done® (GTD®) is a personal productivity system and a self-help book under the same title published by David Allen in 2001.

GTD is also a global community of like-minded people who strive to build long-lasting habits and routines. Applying the system to your personal and professional life will help you create attainable goals and get more done.

This GTD template includes everything you need to know to use Allen’s method, boost your productivity, and deal with all kinds of projects coming your way.

What Is a Getting Things Done Template?

This Getting Things Done template is a high-level overview of David Allen’s system in the form of an outline. The document also includes tips and instructions that will help you make the most of your GTD workflow.

GTD may be overwhelming for new users. That’s why the template is divided into separate sections, each with a foldable list of checklists you can unfold whenever you need it. All sections are color-coded for easy navigation.

💡 Context: This section includes clickable #hashtags you can use to filter your GTD template. You can use the pre-defined tags or add your own.

This section includes clickable you can use to filter your GTD template. You can use the pre-defined tags or add your own. 📥 Inbox: The inbox is the plan where you can add notes, tasks, observations, and goals. Everything that matters goes into the Inbox.

The inbox is the plan where you can add notes, tasks, observations, and goals. Everything that matters goes into the Inbox. ✅ Next Actions: Next actions are actionable items with a rich context (due date, description, location, etc.) that make it easier to complete them.

Next actions are actionable items with a rich context (due date, description, location, etc.) that make it easier to complete them. 🗓️ Scheduled: This section includes tasks and projects with a known due date that you’re planning to complete the future.

This section includes tasks and projects with a known due date that you’re planning to complete the future. 👤 Waiting On/Delegated: Action items and projects that can be assigned to somebody else to free up your time and resources.

Action items and projects that can be assigned to somebody else to free up your time and resources. ☀️ Someday/Maybe: Deferred tasks, ideas, and project without a due date. You may or may not want to act on them at some point in the future.

Deferred tasks, ideas, and project without a due date. You may or may not want to act on them at some point in the future. 📝 Note: This is an optional note-taking section for your notes and thoughts. You can use it to store links, bookmarks, and other resources.

What Are the Steps in Getting Things Done?

A typical Getting Things Done system includes five key steps–Capture, Clarify, Organize, Reflect, and Engage. While you can modify this GTD template, we recommend that you follow these basic steps, at least in the beginning.

📥 Capture: According to Allen, the human brain excels at generating ideas, but it’s not particularly effective when it comes to storing and organizing them. The first step in the GTD workflow is to transfer all those ideas, tasks, observations, goals, and notes into a single location, outside your brain. In this case, this is the Inbox or in-tray in the GTD system.

According to Allen, the human brain excels at generating ideas, but it’s not particularly effective when it comes to storing and organizing them. The first step in the GTD workflow is to transfer all those ideas, tasks, observations, goals, and notes into a single location, outside your brain. In this case, this is the Inbox or in-tray in the GTD system. ✍️ Clarify: Hoarding ideas is not enough. You need to separate the wheat from the chaff and decide which items in your Inbox are actionable. Defining each item will help you decide what steps you need to take next—complete the task, defer it, or delegate it to a someone else.

Hoarding ideas is not enough. You need to separate the wheat from the chaff and decide which items in your Inbox are actionable. Defining each item will help you decide what steps you need to take next—complete the task, defer it, or delegate it to a someone else. 🗂️ Organize: It’s time to label and organize your precious thoughts and ideas into separate “buckets.” There’s no right way to organize your GTD system, but you can start with folders and labels to sort every task list by project, area of focus, or location, or simply file them in reference materials.

It’s time to label and organize your precious thoughts and ideas into separate “buckets.” There’s no right way to organize your GTD system, but you can start with folders and labels to sort every task list by project, area of focus, or location, or simply file them in reference materials. 🤔 Reflect: This is one of the important steps in David Allen’s system. You should weekly review sessions that will help you improve your GTD workflow and catch up on everything you missed during the previous week. The weekly review is an excellent opportunity to capture missed items, review next actions, and reorganize other buckets in your system.

This is one of the important steps in David Allen’s system. You should weekly review sessions that will help you improve your GTD workflow and catch up on everything you missed during the previous week. The weekly review is an excellent opportunity to capture missed items, review next actions, and reorganize other buckets in your system. 🚀 Engage: If you’ve followed the previous steps to the letter, your system should now include only actionable items that can’t be deferred or delegated. Look at the priorities and start getting things done!

How to Use This Getting Things Done (GTD) Template?

The template will help you organize your tasks & to-do lists, manage time, and stay on track during all kinds of projects. All you need to do is follow the workflow we outlined above and apply it to the sections included to the document.

Schedule Recurring Tasks

Create a list of recurring tasks you need to complete. Use the Next Actions or Scheduled sections to add due dates. You can also customize the template reminders if you want to get a notification every time a task is due.

Customize the Template

Get creative and customize the sections and checklists with #hashtags, emojis, images, or videos. You can even change the accent color of your template or upload custom branding elements if you want to share it with your team.

Collaborate in Real-Time

Do you want to help your team become more productive? Click the “Share” button in the top-right corner of the template to invite other team members. From there, you can chat, assign tasks, or add comments in the document.

Create a GTD Project in Taskade