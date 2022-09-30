They say nothing is certain except death and taxes. Maybe that’s why filing your taxes can be such a daunting task. But don’t worry. You can quickly file your tax returns and put the tax season behind you with this simple tax return preparation checklist template.

What Is a Tax Return Preparation Checklist?

A tax return preparation checklist includes everything you need to know to file tax returns on time. This checklist even features return forms you can download to your computer.

How to Get Started Filing Your Taxes With This Tax Return Template?

There’s more to this tax return preparation checklist than meets the eye. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this document:

Organize the requirements: Create a list of tasks and sub-tasks to outline the steps you need to take. You can drag and drop items to reorder them by priority.

Add details: Do you need additional files or documents? Upload them to the template page and organize everything according to category with #tags.

Track progress: Check off completed tasks as you move closer to filing your tax return. Each completed task will fill the progress bar and help you build momentum.

What Should You Include on Your Tax Return Preparation Checklist?

Your most recent pay stubs

A copy of last year’s tax return

Any forms or documents related to the income you received from investments or other sources

Any forms or documents related to deductions or credits you plan to claim

A list of any documents you need to send to the IRS

Who Is This Tax Return Preparation Template For?

This free template can be beneficial for a variety of individuals and households. Here are some examples:

Individuals: This free tax return template can be used by individuals to prepare their own taxes, saving the cost of hiring a professional tax preparer. Small business owners: Self-employed individuals and small business owners can use this template to ensure that all of their income and expenses are accurately reported and to claim all the deductions available to them. Students: Students who have income from part-time jobs or scholarships can use this free template to ensure that they are reporting all of their income and claiming all of the deductions and credits available to them. Non-native English speakers: Non-native English speakers may find that this tax return template can be helpful in understanding the tax process, as it provides clear instructions and guidelines in an organized format.

Get Started Using This Tax Return Preparation Checklist Template in Taskade