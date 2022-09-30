With all the things on your mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you sometimes forget a chore or two. But missing your to-dos can lead to unnecessary stress and frustration. This weekly chores template will help you stay on top of everything.

What Is a Weekly Chores List?

A weekly chores list is a handy checklist that helps you keep track of everything you need to do around the house each week. The list is divided into types of chores such as “cleaning,” “errands,” and “financial,” so it’s easier to check items off and track progress.

Who Is This Weekly Chores Template For?

A weekly chores template can be beneficial for a variety of individuals and households. Here are a few examples:

Busy families: For families with multiple members and a busy schedule, a weekly chores template can help ensure that everyone is aware of their responsibilities and that tasks are being completed in a timely manner. Single individuals: A weekly chores template can be useful for single individuals who want to stay organized and on top of their household tasks. Couples: A weekly chores template can help couples divide and conquer household tasks, ensuring that everything gets done without one person feeling overburdened. Roommates: For people living in shared spaces, a weekly chores template can help ensure that everyone is pulling their weight and that the shared space stays clean and organized. People with disabilities or mobility issues: A weekly chores template can help individuals with disabilities or mobility issues plan and prioritize tasks, ensuring that they are able to complete the tasks they are able to do while also getting help with the tasks they are not able to do.

How to Get Started Organizing Weekly Chores With This Template?

Completing weekly chores can be fun if you approach them in an organized manner. Here’s how you can make the most of this weekly chores template:

Add visuals: Looking for the best way to remove stains from your favorite shirt? Upload photos or video guides to keep all tips & tricks in one place.

Customize: Your chores list doesn’t have to be boring! Use highlights, colors, and many different bullet styles to show your unique personality.

Share the list with others: Want to get your family and friends onboard? Invite them to the checklist and delegate weekly chores with @mention.

(optional): If you’re having trouble keeping track of your weekly tasks, you can combine this list with our weekly tasks template.

How to Use This Free Weekly Chores Template